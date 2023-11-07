DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prizes for Peace - A Charity Auction & Raffle for Gaza

Night Tales Loft
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
Prizes for Peace is a charity auction and raffle, raising funds for the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Join us on the 7th November at NTs Loft for an evening of DJs, tattoos, tooth gems and more...

All proceeds from this event will go to Medical Aid for Palesti...

Presented by Night Tales Loft

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

