DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Prizes for Peace is a charity auction and raffle, raising funds for the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Join us on the 7th November at NTs Loft for an evening of DJs, tattoos, tooth gems and more...
All proceeds from this event will go to Medical Aid for Palesti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.