DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room Cologne

Cologne TBA
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsKöln
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re passing through Cologne this December with some of techno’s major players. Full line-up incoming.

Presale begins Tuesday 31 October at 10am CET. Sign up for priority access now.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room.

Venue

Cologne TBA

Cologne TBA
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.