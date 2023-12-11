DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Badly Drawn Boy

Bush Hall
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£31.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Badly Drawn Boy

Something To Tour About: 25 Years of Badly Drawn Boy

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by SJM.

Lineup

Badly Drawn Boy

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

