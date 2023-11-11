DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House of Burlesque at The Brewers

The Brewers
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
TheatreManchester
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Manchester - House of Burlesque are back! High-kicking down barriers and being unapologetically iconic these showgirl sirens are setting fire to tired burlesque stereotypes and bringing the party. We are the salt, the lemon and the tequila.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by House of Burlesque.

The Brewers

4 Canal Street, Manchester, M1 3HE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

