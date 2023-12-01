Top track

Aydenne Simone & The Liam Stevens Trio - Hymn to Freedom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Liam Stevens Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 1 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aydenne Simone & The Liam Stevens Trio - Hymn to Freedom
Got a code?

About

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for the swinging and upbeat sounds of the Liam Stevens Trio - one of the UK's hottest young swing bands. The leader of the trio, Liam 'Foxcub' Stevens, is well-known on the jazz scene for his virtuosic be...

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Liam Stevens

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.