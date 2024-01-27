Top track

Cardinals - The Answer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cardinals x Rolled Up Sleeves x Dharma Hounds

Hot Box
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cardinals - The Answer
Got a code?

About

Meet Cardinals, a homegrown alt-rock band straight out of Chelmsford. The talented 5-piece effortlessly blend post-hardcore, alternative influences with lyrical poetry and bold choruses. Their unique sound regularly features on Future Hits Radio’s A-list r...

All ages under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Future Hits
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.