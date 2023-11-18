DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
18/11 Lantern + Stegosauro live @Circolo Mattatoyo
Apertura porte ore 21:00
Inizio live ore 22:00
Ingresso con tessera Arci 23/24 (si può fare all'ingresso al costo di 10€ e vale fino a settembre 2024)
Questo è un evento 14+
