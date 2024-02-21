DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blue Eyed Giants & Blight Town

Green Door Store
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blue Eyed Giants’ music amalgamates an array of rock sub-genres. Equipped with crushing breakdowns and rhythmic intricacies, whilst exploring vocal versatility through screams and gentle melody. Life affirming songs that shift from engulfing heaviness into...

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Blue Eyed Giants, Blight Town

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

