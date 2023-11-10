Top track

Brent Faiyaz - Upset (feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!)

Please & Thank You

Los Globos
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From Free

About

Please & Thank You a GOOD TIME at a GOOD PLACE with GOOD PEOPLE

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Please & Thank You
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

NAZ., Huneycut

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

