Becoming the next big thing: Yendry

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 4:15 pm
TalkMilano
About

Trovare la propria identità musicale e saperla trasmettere al pubblico è fondamentale per ogni artista. Yendry, cantautrice italo-dominicana classe 1993 che negli ultimi anni ha conquistato le classifiche globali, ha saputo costruirla pezzo per pezzo lasci...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open4:15 pm

