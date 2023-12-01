Top track

Antico Punk Inglese E Lesa Maestà

Bobby Joe Long's Friendship Party

Wishlist Roma
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.08

Antico Punk Inglese E Lesa Maestà
About

Usciti in queste ore con la nuova “Er The Conjuring”, e lo scorso anno con l’ultimo “Aoh!”, i Bobby Joe Long's Friendship Party - attivi dal 2015 - tornano dal vivo nella propria città con il loro mix di new wave e “coattanza” in perfetto stile Roma Est....

Presentato da Wishlist Roma.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bobby Joe Long's Friendship Party

Venue

Wishlist Roma

Via dei Volsci 126 B, Roma
Doors open9:30 pm

