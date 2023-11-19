DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

4 x Comedy

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

4X COMEDY

Four 30min WIP Comedy Shows for the price of one. A rollercoaster of jokes and laughs, great for

comedy nerds or noobies alike.

Adam Greene – Healthy Beast

Having already perfected his physical form, Adam Greene has done what no “doctor” coul...

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

1
Ed Mulvey, Adam Greene, Peter Bazely and 1 more

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.