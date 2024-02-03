DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live At The Chapel with Sara Pascoe

Union Chapel
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£27.50
The monthly spectacle at the stunning gothic Union Chapel returns with another extraordinary line up;

SARA PASCOE
UROOJ ASHFAQ
IAN SMITH

Multi-award-winning comedian and regular fixture on Live at The Apollo, Qi, 8 Out of 10 Cats & many more, SARA PA

Presented by Live At The Chapel
Sara Pascoe

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
