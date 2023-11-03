Top track

Here To There

Paradoks at Paraiso Estereo

Paraíso Estéreo
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
$18.19

Here To There
About

Join us for a night of deep melodic techno that will bring you on a sonical journey through our beautiful room over at the old ATV. We have an amazing lineup from start to finish and are very excited to showcase Paradoks in one of our favorite rooms in Mia Read more

Presented by Third Eye Hospitality

Venue

Paraíso Estéreo

1306 North Miami Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

