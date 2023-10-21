Top track

Le bématiste

Festival interférences

Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:30 pm
PartyParis
About

Dans le cadre de sa réouverture, le Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles revient avec son festival de création sonore entre Live et Dj set

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles.

Lineup

Roméo Poirier, Shoko Igarashi, Bambi OFS

Venue

Centre Wallonie-Bruxelles

46 Rue Quincampoix, 75004 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

