DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday 17th December will be our last session of 2023, we’ll be featuring DJ Perry Louis with special guests DJ Gordon Klass & Kev Beadle.
Perry Louis, The man behind Shiftless Shuffle. Perry specializes in playing Vinyl and likes to know that wherever he
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.