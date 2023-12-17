DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shiftless Shuffle - Christmas Edition

229
Sun, 17 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44
About

Sunday 17th December will be our last session of 2023, we’ll be featuring DJ Perry Louis with special guests DJ Gordon Klass & Kev Beadle.

Perry Louis, The man behind Shiftless Shuffle. Perry specializes in playing Vinyl and likes to know that wherever he Read more

Presented by JazzCoTech.

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

