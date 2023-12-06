Top track

Grown Up

Danny Brown

SILO Brooklyn
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
New York
About

Danny Brown is coming back with Quaranta, his first new solo album in four years. The follow-up to 2019’s Uknowhatimsayin¿ will arrive November 17 via Warp. He’s shared lead single “Tantor” and an *Uncanny-directed music video in which Brown walks through Read more

Presented by SILO Brooklyn and Move Forward Music

Lineup

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

