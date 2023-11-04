DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for "Scary Hours," an epic Halloween day party hosted by your favorite social club, Blacklist NYC. We're extending the spooky season vibes with this event at the stunning Bogart House, where you'll be treated to picturesque skyline views of New Yor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.