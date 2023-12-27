DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blue Diamond and friends...

The Peacock
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
£18.50
The wonderful Blue Diamond return with another special edition of 'with friends...

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Peacock.
Blue Diamond

The Peacock

287 High St W, Sunderland SR1 3ES, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
220 capacity

