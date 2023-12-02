DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Mr. Scruff & MC Kwasi with very special guest Aroop Roy for a 6 hour musical knees-up session. Fresh from their B2B closing set at We Out here, they bring their action-packed selection of across the board soulful music from around the world, with plen
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.