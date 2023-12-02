DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr Scruff + Aroop Roy + Mc Kwasi: Keep it Unreal

Band on the Wall
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
Join Mr. Scruff & MC Kwasi with very special guest Aroop Roy for a 6 hour musical knees-up session. Fresh from their B2B closing set at We Out here, they bring their action-packed selection of across the board soulful music from around the world, with plen

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Mr Scruff, Aroop Roy, MC Kwasi

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

