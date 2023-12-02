DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, December 2nd 2023
Nico Play + Sonic Eddy
9:30pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages
NICO PLAY
Chicago, IL
https://nicoplay.bandcamp.com/
SONIC EDDY
Washington, DC
https://soniceddy.bandcamp.com/
ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.