Top track

Nico Play - La Ciruela

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nico Play, Sonic Eddy

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nico Play - La Ciruela
Got a code?

About

Saturday, December 2nd 2023
Nico Play + Sonic Eddy
9:30pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

NICO PLAY
Chicago, IL
https://nicoplay.bandcamp.com/

SONIC EDDY
Washington, DC
https://soniceddy.bandcamp.com/

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs a...

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nico Play

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.