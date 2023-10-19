Top track

Groove Critical Thursdays

REVEL
Thu, 19 Oct, 10:00 am
GigsHollywood
From Free

About

Groove Critical x Hundred Palms Presents Thursdays in Hollywood.

Free to get in with RSVP first come first served.

$15 ticket gets you no wait and a drink as you enter the club.

see you on the dancefloor. 21+ only

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Revel Lounge, Groove Critical, & Hundred Palms

Lineup

Colin James, Arkitect, Justin Vilhauer

Venue

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 am

