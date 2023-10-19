DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Groove Critical x Hundred Palms Presents Thursdays in Hollywood.
Free to get in with RSVP first come first served.
$15 ticket gets you no wait and a drink as you enter the club.
see you on the dancefloor. 21+ only
This is a 21+ event.
