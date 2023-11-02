Top track

Amor Na Endz 3 Launch

The Halley
Thu, 2 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Record label and multi-disciplinary collective Love In The Endz celebrates the release of the third and final instalment of the compilation series Amor Na Endz with an exclusive listening party. Radio show broadcasted live on Reprezent Radio.

Presented by Love In The Endz.

Lineup

Loelash, Daviaa

Venue

The Halley

2-10 Hertford Rd, London N1 5SH, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

