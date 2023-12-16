Top track

Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Goldie Lookin Chain | London

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do
Got a code?

About

Goldie Lookin Chain live at Signature Brew for a very special one off show

Supports TBC

18+ Show

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Goldie Lookin' Chain

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.