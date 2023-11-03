Top track

SQUEEZE!

Atlantucky
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyAtlanta
$7.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Your next favorite memory with your favorite people!

ATLANTA! This will be the last SQUEEZE! Of 2023, so you know this party is going to be spiritual. Lets dance and sing our hearts away like nobodies watching.

Come get SQUEEZED!

CODE OF CONDUCT:

1....

Presented by SQUEEZE!

Lineup

SE7EN

Venue

Atlantucky

170 Northside Drive Southwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30313, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

