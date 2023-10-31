Top track

Izan Cramer - 23 Times On Acid

Halloween w Aida Blanco

Secret Location, Barcelona
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
About

FRUTA GRATIS POR LA MAÑANA

La ubicación se dará a las personas que hayan comprado la entrada el mismo día del evento.

Lugar de fácil acceso en transporte público y en coche/moto con espacio para aparcar en Barcelona capital.

Hasta las 10:00

Organizado por KRNLclub.

Lineup

Izan Cramer, Carlos Fernández, Aida Blanco

Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

