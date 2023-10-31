DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FRUTA GRATIS POR LA MAÑANA
La ubicación se dará a las personas que hayan comprado la entrada el mismo día del evento.
Lugar de fácil acceso en transporte público y en coche/moto con espacio para aparcar en Barcelona capital.
Hasta las 10:00
Capacidad l
