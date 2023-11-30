DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Inês Loubet + Kinga Hornik + Bea Asurmendi

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a memorable evening featuring singer-songwriters Ines Loubet, Kinga Hornik and Bea Asurmendi who bridge Basque, Spanish, Polish and Portuguese roots with latin grooves, Iberian folk sounds, contemporary jazz and Neo-Soul.

Inês Loubet is consi***

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Inês Loubet, Bea Asurmendi

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

