DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a memorable evening featuring singer-songwriters Ines Loubet, Kinga Hornik and Bea Asurmendi who bridge Basque, Spanish, Polish and Portuguese roots with latin grooves, Iberian folk sounds, contemporary jazz and Neo-Soul.
Inês Loubet is consi***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.