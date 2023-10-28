DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night at The Wonderland

Illuminarium
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJToronto
CA$51.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A NIGHT AT THE WONDERLAND

AN IMMERSIVE HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE

Featuring music by Caiiro and Crunch.

One of a kind Halloween night takeing you through an immersive visual world of Wonderland and Afro House and Latin House music.

Hosted by Arash

Doors ope

Presented by 2833000 Ontario Inc. (o/a) Soluna

Lineup

Caiiro

Venue

Illuminarium

28 Gristmill Lane, Toronto, Ontario M5A 4R2, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

