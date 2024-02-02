Top track

Hard GZ - El Plan

Hard GZ - Tour 23/24

Repvblicca 1
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsValencia
€66.15

Hard GZ - El Plan
About

Entradas Meet & Greet para la gira 23/24 de Hard GZ!

Con una influencia innegable en el panorama musical urbano español y alcanzando un amplio público tanto en plataformas digitales como en su show en directo, Hard GZ lanzará mucha música nueva este año y...

Organizado por Polar
Lineup

Hard GZ

Venue

Repvblicca 1

Carrer Baix Vinalopó, 2. (Pol. Industrial Mislata) 46920 Valencia
Doors open8:30 pm

