DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🇪🇺 Euro Sound 🇪🇺 project starts friday 20th at @apollo_milano with @kokolo.records 🇵🇹
A new project based on finding valuable DJs and collectives with a sound that represents us around Europe, bringing them to perform in Milan from all over the con
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.