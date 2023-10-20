DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Settlement

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:15 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Settlement
Opening Sets by Danny James and Greasy Bastards

Advance Tickets: $10 | Day of Show $15

Join us for a transcendent night of music as we welcome "The Settlement," the talented jam band to the stage at Ember Music Hall on October 20th! Get Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

The Settlement

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.