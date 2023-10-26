Top track

Fondamentali Podcast Live con Laila Al Habash

Santeria Paladini 8
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Santeria e Fondamentali presentano una serie di puntate live del podcast musicale.

Per due giovedì al mese, sul palco di Santeria Paladini 8, gli artisti ci racconteranno i dischi importanti per la loro storia personale ed artistica: non i grandi classici Read more

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Venue

Santeria Paladini 8

Via Ettore Paladini 8, 20133 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

