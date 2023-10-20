DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kassie Afò live x The Factory 2023

Spazio Nòva
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

All'interno della terza edizione di The Factory, la mostra di arti territoriali ed identitarie di Novara, live elettro-percussivo a spazio nòva di Kassie Afò.

Kassie Afò è Giulio Tosatti, novarese atipico, immerso nella musica fin da bambino, cresciuto Read more

Presentato da nòva.

Lineup

Kassie Afó

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.