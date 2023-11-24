DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swollen Teeth, Godseyes, Loss Becomes, Jelly Fish Jam

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The sound, the look, the atmosphere, the lore. Swollen Teeth are as much a ritual as a performance, summoning primal ferocity in clouds of intrigue with a thundering rumble. Each musical outburst arrives shrouded in mystery, enveloped by a sense of dread, Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

