Antonio Maggio

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANTONIO MAGGIO _ SABATO 11 NOVEMBRE 2023

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA | MILANO - H.21.00

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età

Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Baobab Music
Lineup

Antonio Maggio

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

