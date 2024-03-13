DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Powfu - Waking The Ravens Tour

El Club Detroit
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Detroit
From $27.20
About

After several years contributing to the lo-fi hip-hop scene on YouTube, Powfu emerged from a small town outside of Vancouver, Canada, and established himself as a key player in bringing the lo-fi genre into the mainstream. His breakout hit "death bed (coff...

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Powfu

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

