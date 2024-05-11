DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Carlos Willengton, el selector uruguaià que anima els dies i les nits amb clàssics disco i house, encapçalarà la tarda.
Cesar de Melero és un pioner i llegenda de la música House a Espanya, amb més de 30 anys de carrera i reconeixement internacional en cl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.