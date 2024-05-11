Top track

Carol Jiani - Hit 'N Run Lover

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carlos Willengton + Cesar de Melero + Lzztto

La Paloma
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Carol Jiani - Hit 'N Run Lover
Got a code?

About

Carlos Willengton, el selector uruguaià que anima els dies i les nits amb clàssics disco i house, encapçalarà la tarda.

Cesar de Melero és un pioner i llegenda de la música House a Espanya, amb més de 30 anys de carrera i reconeixement internacional en cl...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lzztto, Cesar de Melero, Carlos Willengton

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.