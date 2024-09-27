Top track

LOONY

Omeara
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

LOONY

Plus Support

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Loony

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

