Siwan Rhys: Ustvolskaya Solo Piano Works

Purcell Room
Sat, 6 Jul, 3:45 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Siwan Rhys approaches the physical limits of piano-playing in Galina Ustvolskaya’s hurtling, ferocious outpouring of frustration and resistance.

There aren’t many piano compositions which leave the hands and arms of the pianist bruised.

It’s also not eve...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Siwan Rhys

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open3:15 pm

