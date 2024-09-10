DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Andrew Wasylyk's cinematic compositions have been nominated for the Scottish Album of the Year Award and been awarded BBC Radio 6 Music's Gideon Coe's Album of the Year. He has collaborated with former National Poet for Scotland, Liz Lochhead, and written...

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

Andrew Wasylyk, Tommy Perman

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

