DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The WYRD + Isaac B

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The world has changed, the world is weird.

It's all gone wrong and we just want to dance.

Welcome to the exclusive launch of THE WYRD.

The first gig from Beau Blaise’s highly anticipated new project. Expect the unexpected - skilfully darting from delive...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The WYRD
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs