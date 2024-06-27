DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RuinsZu + Juggernaut + Sherpa

Eur Social Park
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsRoma
€22.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RuinsZu (Luca T. Mai - Yoshida Tatsuya - Massimo Pupillo)

[Noise/Jazz-core/Math-core/Prog-metal]

I Ruins sono di Tokyo in Giappone e gli ZU di Roma in Italia. Si conoscono perché spesso in tournée insieme dalla fine degli anni '90. Entrambe le band si...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Lineup

Venue

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.