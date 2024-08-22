DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LINE UP DAY 1:
DOV'È LIANA
ALEXANDER ROBOTNICK
BRUNO BELISSIMO
WHITEMARY
PHILO
************
Il nostro viaggio inizia qui: la meta è stabilita. Sei pronto a transumare?
Il lungomare di Roseto degli Abruzzi ospiterà Transumare Fest 2024 per...
