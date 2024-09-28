Top track

L'hiver indien - Radio édit

Baloji

Village Underground
Sat, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46

About

Baloji is an artist in motion; a rapper, songwriter, director, poet, stylist, actor, a man of images and ideas.

In the 90s, Baloji began rapping with the trio which went on to become the world-renowned hip-hop group, Starflam.

Now spanning afrobeats, hip...

Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Baloji

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

