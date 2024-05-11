DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SWEET SPOT TURNS 3

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BALTIMORE!! SWEET SPOT is back at Metro and turning THREE!! Come celebrate with the Sweet Spot boys and gorgeous party host BABY for a wild night you don’t wanna miss!! Get ur tickets, give us your best party looks, and come & put ur name on it!

21+
Presented by Sweet Spot
Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

