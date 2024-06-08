Top track

Maceo Plex - Wervik

Maceo Plex - '93 Album Tour

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Maceo Plex

After establishing himself in the techno world in the early 2000s, Maceo Plex started to explore more abstract electro and IDM under the moniker Mariel Ito. Over the course of the following decade, this project evolved from deep, sensual house with promine Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

June 8th: Maceo Plex makes his Ruins debut as part of his '93 album tour. The LP shows the artist in full creative force, drawing on a vast range of dance music genres and idioms and collaborating with both fellow producers and live artists. Maceo Plex has...

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maceo Plex

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

