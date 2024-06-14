Top track

Tama Sumo & Lakuti + Dj Deep + Escola Records

La Paloma
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Per a la setmana OFF de Barcelona, La Paloma es complau de convidar, el divendres 14 de juny, a les djs residents del Panorama Bar de Berlin, Tama Sumo i Lakuti, i a la llegenda del house francès, Dj Deep. Ho faran sota el paraigües d'Escola Records, el se...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pau Roca, Breixo martinez, DJ Deep and 2 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:30 am

