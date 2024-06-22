Top track

Mason Jennings - Something About Your Love

Mason Jennings

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Minneapolis songwriter Mason Jennings‘ brand new album, Underneath The Roses, is out now via Loosegroove Records. Jennings writes that the songs from the new album were, “Written in an unprecedented burst,” following the birth of his son, Western, in March...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mason Jennings

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated?

Yes

