DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SHHHOUND ISIDRO x 3

Siroco
Tue, 7 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cuando allá por 2014 arrancamos con la primera edición de SOUND ISIDRO VIBRA MAHOU organizando conciertos en salas, poco podíamos imaginar que, diez años después, cuando echamos la vista atrás, nos encontrásemos una nómina de artistas que hoy son absolutas...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.