Forest Law Album Launch - Full live band + TRC djs

Total Refreshment Centre
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TRC are proud to host the release party for Forest Law's debut album, "Zero." Following his initial EP on Brownswood, the multi-instrumentalist based in Essex returns with a powerful blend of tropical Balearic funk, groovy! Released in collaboration with t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Total Refreshment Centre.
Forest Law

Total Refreshment Centre

Unit2, 2A Foulden Rd, London N16 7UR
Doors open7:00 pm

